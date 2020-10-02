EVERETT, Wash. — A man in his 50s was killed in an early-morning hit-and-run in Everett.

Everett police officers were called to the intersection of Evergreen Way and Madison Street around 6:15 a.m. for a crash.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man inside a Chevy pickup. The driver of the vehicle that hit him had already fled on foot.

Officers tried to provide medical aid to the driver, but he died at the scene.

A tip to police led officers to Elm Street, where the driver of the other vehicle was found and arrested.

The 29-year-old was sent to the Snohomish County Jail on probable cause for vehicular homicide.

Detectives believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

The victim’s family has identified the man as Tony Rubio. The family said Rubio lost his son to an impaired driver in 2004 in Arlington.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.