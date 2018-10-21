A man shot at a Tumwater Walmart in June is now out of the hospital and recovering at home.

Doctors initially told Rickey Fievez he would be paralyzed. Now, he’s recovered some movement in his arms, and a small amount in his legs. He was released from the hospital about a month ago. He is now living with his family at an accessible home in Tenino.

Fievez was shot during a carjacking spree.

“Considering they said I wasn’t going to be moving at all, I’m pretty pleased with the way it’s going,” he said.

Fievez said his time in the hospital was a ‘rough road,’ and added he tries not to think back on the day he was shot. He has not watched surveillance footage from the attack.

“You know, I try to leave it all behind me,” he said. “I’m just trying to move forward day by day, and thing I learned most out of it is family is most important. Through this, I learned how much they’re there for me and how blessed I am.”

Fievez said he hopes to next get into a care facility in Oregon and regain his ability to walk.

