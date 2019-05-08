MERCER ISLAND, Wash. —

A 37-year-old man is in critical condition at Overlake Hospital Medical Center after he was pulled from Lake Washington on Sunday afternoon.

Witnesses told police that the man was swimming offshore near Groveland Park and he was having difficulty staying afloat.

The man was pulled out of the water and bystanders performed CPR until medics could arrive.

Both land and marine police and fire crews responded to the scene.

Police said there was such a large response by emergency crews due to Seafair safety operations that were occurring on Lake Washington at that time.

RELATED: Seattle police encourage water safety after summer drownings