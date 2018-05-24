Law enforcement agencies are investigating a drive-by shooting on southbound 405 near Southcenter. Tukwila Police say the incident appears to be a result of road rage.
The incident happened Thursday just after 4:30 p.m. A driver in his 40s was shot in the arm, according to Tukwila Police. He was conscious and alert when he was treated by medics at the scene and transported to a nearby hospital.
The Washington State Patrol says a gold sedan may be connected to the shooting.
By 5:30 p.m., all southbound lanes of 405 near Southcenter were back open to traffic, but drivers can expect residual delays.
