SEATTLE — A man has died after being hit and pinned to a building by a tractor-trailer outside a Seattle Goodwill.

Seattle Police said the man was in the bushes next to the Goodwill on 6th Avenue when a Goodwill truck backed up to the loading dock and hit him.

The victim was not a Goodwill employee and police do not know what he was doing next to the building's loading docks.

The incident is still under investigation.

The driver was evaluated and exhibited no signs of intoxication or impairment.

The truck is also being inspected for any mechanical issues.