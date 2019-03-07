SEATTLE — After more than a year, a father of three living inside a Seattle church to avoid deportation remains in limbo.

Jose Robles went into sanctuary at Gethsemane Lutheran in Seattle last summer. Since then, he’s been living inside the church, which ICE recognizes as a ‘sensitive location,’ where it generally refrains from arrests.

“It’s been tiring, tiring, really tiring,” Robles said through a translator.

He said being separated from his family has been difficult.

“It’s been a very difficult process. And for me, I’ve been married 26 years, and there hasn’t been a day in those years I haven’t been with my family,” he said.

His immigration fight began after several traffic violations.

Robles went into sanctuary because he believes he has a legal path forward. Back in 2018, he told KING 5 he believes he qualifies for a U visa, which are intended for the victims of violent crimes who cooperate with police in the investigation.

His attorney said he was robbed during a barbershop holdup, and was struck with the butt of a gun. However, Lakewood Police would not certify his status, he previously said. A Lakewood spokesperson said they couldn’t discuss his case, citing privacy concerns.

Since last year, new hope has emerged in his case. Robles said the Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office signed off on his form, allowing him to apply for the visa.

"That's the reason I'm here in sanctuary, so I can fight this case, and get the certification I needed," Robles said.

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesperson said the agency “doesn’t have any additional information to provide on this case at this time.”

“Pursuant to ICE policy, determinations regarding the manner and location of arrests are made on a case-by-case basis, taking into consideration all aspects of the situation, including the target’s criminal history, safety considerations, the viability of the leads on the individual’s whereabouts, and the nature of the prospective arrest location,” the spokesperson said.

Before he sought sanctuary, Robles operated a small painting business.

He also said it’s been hard to watch the crisis at the border play out on the news.

“I do listen, and hear about what’s happening, and hear a lot about what’s happening on the border, to the kids, detention centers, families being torn apart,” he said. “And that’s why I know and fear being split up from my own family, or being forced back to somewhere where it might not be safe, or dangerous for me. And having to experience this, it’s frightening.”

He said he appreciates the church’s hospitality, but dreams of stepping outside, and returning to his family.

“The church community here is vibrant, and they’re kind, and you know wherever they come in and give me a hug, it’s warm and nice – but it’s not home,” he said. “It’s time for me to go back home with my family, to be there. It’s time.”

