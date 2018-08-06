A jury found James Stidd guilty of murder Thursday for the death of an Olympia grandmother in 2016.

Gail Doyle disappeared on June 2, 2016. Her remains have never been found.

Doyle was last seen at an Olympia tavern arguing with Stidd, a longtime friend.

Police arrested Stidd after investigators said they found Doyle’s blood and DNA on a hammer and in the garage of Stidd’s Thurston County home. Witnesses told police they saw Stidd at a garbage transfer station after Doyle’s family reported her missing.

Stidd was arrested by Washington State Patrol troopers in Ritzville, Washington. He was the last person she was seen with before she disappeared, according to authorities.

Stidd now awaits a sentencing hearing.

