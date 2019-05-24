BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Three decades after 18-year-old Mandy Stavik was murdered in Whatcom County, her killer was brought to justice.

On Friday, a jury found Timothy Bass guilty of raping and murdering Stavik in 1989 before dumping her body in the south fork of the Nooksack River.

Jurors deliberated for just over one day before delivering a verdict.

Stavik went missing after going for a jog with the family dog on Thanksgiving Day. The dog returned three hours later, but Stavik did not. Three days later her body was found in the river. She had been hit in the head and had apparently drowned.

Bass, who lived down the road from Stavik in Deming, was arrested in 2017 several years after he became a suspect. He had refused to give police a DNA sample, but a coworker helped police get a sample off a plastic cup.

The DNA matched evidence recovered from Stavik’s body. However, Bass had claimed that he had consensual sex with Stavik several hours before she disappeared.

Bass did not testify in his own defense.

RELATED: Medical examiner has change of heart in Whatcom County teen's cold case murder

RELATED: Mother of Whatcom County teen murdered in 1989 testifies