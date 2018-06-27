Editor's note: The video interview in this story originally aired in February 2017.

A man accused of shooting a Mount Vernon police officer in the head has had nine additional charges filed against him.

The Skagit Valley Herald reported Monday that additional charges were filed in May including assault with a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm in the case against 45-year-old Ernesto Rivas.

Two charges of attempted murder were filed against Rivas previously in the December 2016 the shooting of Mike "Mick" McClaughry.

McClaughry was shot while canvassing a neighborhood for witnesses to a report of another shooting.

Rivas is described in court documents as a gang member who didn't admit to shooting McClaughry.

Rivas is being held on $1 million bail. His trial is scheduled for October.

McClaughry spent two months in a Seattle hospital after the shooting and now has limited vision.

