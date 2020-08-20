Man drowns after jumping into Lake Sawyer near Black Diamond

The 27-year-old man jumped into the lake around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday to cool off and disappeared underwater, police said.

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A man is dead after he jumped into Lake Sawyer near Black Diamond and drowned, according to officials with Black Diamond police.

The 27-year-old man jumped into the lake around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday to cool off and went out too far, police said, when he disappeared under the surface.

Police and firefighters responded to the lake and started searching for the man.

An off-duty Enumclaw firefighter found him and, with the help of a Black Diamond police boat, was able to bring him to shore. Paramedics started CPR and attempted to revive the man, but he died at the scene, police said.

The man's death comes just a few days after officials with Public Health -- Seattle & King County said they're seeing a spike in drownings.

Last week, health officials said on average for the month of August, King County sees two or three drownings. This year, that number is almost double and it's only halfway through the month.

Public health officials think it has to do with COVID-19.

Health officials believe many people feel cooped up and are heading out to the water to get out of the house for an activity in the open air that's socially distant.

But more people on the water means more potential for drowning.