The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office suspended search operations for a 24-year-old man who disappeared in the south fork of the Skykomish River on Monday.

The Woodinville man jumped in the river near Eagle Falls, which is between Index and Baring, just before 4 p.m. He did not resurface.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team responded, but wasn’t able to find the man after an extended search.

Search operations will resume Tuesday morning.

