Man dies after reportedly falling from vessel into Salmon Bay in Seattle

Reports of an individual in distress in the waterway between Seattle's Queen Anne and Ballard neighborhoods came in around 8:30 a.m.

SEATTLE — Authorities say a 61-year-old man died after he reportedly fell off a working vessel docked in Salmon Bay in Seattle.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday, the Seattle Fire Department responded to a report of a man who had fallen overboard or possibly slipped off a ladder off the shore, said Detective Patrick Michaud, a Seattle police spokesperson.

Around 8:40 a.m., rescue crews reported that they had found the man deceased and recovered his body. His death is not being investigated as a crime.

Salmon Bay is located between Queen Anne and Ballard neighborhoods and is just east of Ballard Locks.

