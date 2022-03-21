x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man dies after reportedly falling from vessel into Salmon Bay in Seattle

Reports of an individual in distress in the waterway between Seattle's Queen Anne and Ballard neighborhoods came in around 8:30 a.m.
Credit: z1b - stock.adobe.com
A police car with lights on a city street.

SEATTLE — Authorities say a 61-year-old man died after he reportedly fell off a working vessel docked in Salmon Bay in Seattle.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday, the Seattle Fire Department responded to a report of a man who had fallen overboard or possibly slipped off a ladder off the shore, said Detective Patrick Michaud, a Seattle police spokesperson.

Around 8:40 a.m., rescue crews reported that they had found the man deceased and recovered his body. His death is not being investigated as a crime.

Salmon Bay is located between Queen Anne and Ballard neighborhoods and is just east of Ballard Locks. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Download our free KING 5 app to stay up-to-date on news stories from across western Washington.

Related Articles

In Other News

Learn how to make candles with Seattle's Noir Lux Candle Bar owner