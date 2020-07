A man was fishing with his son when he was “thrown out of the boat,” according to law enforcement. He died at the scene.

The King County Sheriff's office says a 37-year-old man died after he fell from his boat into Deep Lake in Enumclaw.

Sheriff deputies responded to the lake after receiving reports that someone had fallen off a boat Thursday afternoon. Deputies pulled the man out of the water and medics attempted live-saving measures, but he died at the scene.

The man had been fishing with his son before he was “thrown out of the boat,” the sheriff’s office said.