Two hikers die on the same day in separate falls from Washington trails

Two men in separate incidents both died after falling from trailheads. One incident was on Little Si in North Bend and the other was in Cle Elum.

NORTH BEND, Wash. — A man died after falling about 40 feet at a popular hiking and climbing area east of Seattle near North Bend.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office, a search-and-rescue team responded on Wednesday afternoon to a report of a 22-year-old man who had fallen off the trail at Little Si.

Eastside Fire & Rescue said they found the man’s body about a mile from the trailhead.

Deputies say the man fell from the British Aisles climbing area. The man's name has not been released.

In a separate incident, the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a search and rescue operation in the area of the Peoh Point Lookout in Cle Elum around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Witnesses told deputies that a 60-year-old man had been sightseeing when he slipped and fell off the ridge crest.

Deputies were able to locate the man's body about 400 yards down the embankment. He did not survive his injuries, according to a release from law enforcement.

The man was identified as Manuel Vellon, 60, of Bellevue.