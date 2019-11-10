LYNNWOOD, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office is searching for two people connected to a shooting that left one man critically injured.

It happened in the Fred Meyer parking lot off of 164th Street SW near Lynnwood around 9:40 a.m.

Detectives said a man and a woman in a silver BMW were having some kind of a problem with the driver of a separate vehicle, as they were both driving down 164th Street SW.

“What we do know is that there was some sort of altercation between the two vehicles coming up on 164th Street before they came into the parking lot,” said Courtney O'Keefe, a spokesperson for the Snohomish Sheriff’s Office.

Once the cars were in the parking lot, shots were fired by one of the people inside the silver BMW, according to the sheriff officials.

“I heard what sounded like fireworks, looked up and I saw a guy that looked like he was dancing away from fireworks,” said one shopper.

Detectives said the man and woman in the silver BMW drove away after the shooting. Authorities are now searching for them.

“What we know now is that we have an adult male he has multiple gunshot wounds and he has been transported to Harborview with life-threatening injuries,” O'Keefe said.

Snohomish County investigators spent all morning combing through the Fred Meyer parking lot, collecting shell casings, and looking for clues to determine why this shooting happened.

If you have any information about the shooting or the people inside the silver BMW, contact the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.