One man was critically hurt in a shooting near the Seattle Center early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a fight at 2nd Avenue North and Mercer Street around 2:30 Sunday morning.

When police arrived, they discovered one man had been shot. He was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Seattle Fire Department said the man appeared to be approximately 20-years-old.

Detectives are investigating if the injured man was involved in the fight or a bystander.

More officers arrived on to help manage a large crowd at the scene. Police have not said if any suspects are in custody.