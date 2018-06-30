A 33-year-old man suspected of killing and decapitating his girlfriend has been charged with murder after investigators say they found a samurai sword with DNA evidence.

Island County authorities announced the charges on Friday against Jacob Gonzales, who remains at large and is believed to have traveled to California.

Police in March found the body of 26-year-old Katherine Cunningham on an undeveloped parcel of land near a gun- and ammo-filled bunker on Camano Island, north of Seattle.

Authorities say a car belonging to Cunningham was found in northern California not long after the killing.

Island County Prosecutor Gregory Banks says the samurai sword was found in the vehicle. Banks says Cunningham's blood was on the blade and Gonzales' DNA was on the handle.

Read: Probable cause documents for Jacob Gonzales

© 2018 KING