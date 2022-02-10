Man who pointed shotgun demanding money at coffee stand drove away with $60

The man was arrested at his job site in Bellevue on Wednesday, the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A Sultan man arrested Wednesday in connection to a coffee stand robbery in unincorporated Snohomish County has been tied to two other recent robberies.

The 42-year-old man faces a first-degree robbery charge after reportedly robbing a coffee stand in the 17800 block of State Route 9 on Feb. 7, the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said in a release.

A man pulled up to the stand in a pickup, ordered a coffee, then pointed a shotgun at the employee when she went to hand him the beverage. He demanded money and drove away with $60, according to SCSO.

Detectives identified the man suspected of the robbery on Tuesday and connected to him to robberies in Everett and Edmonds on Feb. 3.

He was arrested Wednesday morning at his job site in Bellevue, the sheriff's office said, and booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

Detectives recovered evidence that tied to man to the Edmonds and Snohomish robberies after serving multiple search warrants, SCSO said.

The sheriff's office said their investigation is still active.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.