Man arrested for intentionally starting multiple fires along SR 7 in Pierce County

SPANAWAY, Wash. — A man was arrested Friday morning after deputies said he intentionally lit multiple fires in the grass along northbound State Route 7 near Mountain Highway.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said a man in his 30s was arrested around 5:30 a.m.

The police activity caused brief delays on northbound SR 7 as deputies partially closed the road in order to investigate and make the arrest.

The arrest comes amid multiple investigations across the Puget Sound region and state into suspected human-caused wildfires and brush fires.

The Washington State Patrol said multiple brush fires in Mason and Thurston counties Wednesday afternoon are believed to have been intentionally set.

Those fires burned along Highway 101 and Interstate 5 between Shelton and Tumwater.

No structural damage or injuries were reported, but one of the fires was threatening some homes at one point, forcing a helicopter crew to respond to dump water on the flames.

Troopers are still looking for a suspect in connection to the brush fires.

Also, among the state’s most devastating wildfires so far this year is the Red Apple Fire near Wenatchee, which officials said likely started in a woodpile after serving a search warrant at a home believed to be the origin of the flames.

Most of Washington is under a drought advisory, including Pierce County, prompting Gov. Jay Inslee to declare a drought emergency.