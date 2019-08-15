BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Police in Bellingham arrested a man accused of killing a Western Washington University student in an off-campus apartment.

Police responded to the apartment in the 900 block of 20th Street at 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, after getting reports of a man with a gun inside.

As officers arrived, the man called 911 and admitted he was the one who fired the shots and told them where to find him, police said.

The WWU Police Department and Bellingham Police found the man exactly where he said to look. He was later identified as 22-year-old Rigoberto Galvan, of Burlington.

When police entered the apartment, they found 22-year-old Stephanie Cresswell-Brenner with multiple gunshot wounds. She did not survive, police said.

Police determined Galvan and Cresswell-Brenner has a previous romantic relationship.

“Our officers did what they could for Stephanie on this night, but she was too critically injured. This is a tragic loss of life and we want to extend our sincere condolences to Stephanie’s family during this difficult time and want them to know we are keeping them in our thoughts,” said Chief David Doll.

Galvan was charged with murder and booked into the Whatcom County Jail.

The WWU Vice President for Enrollment and Student Services, Melynda Huskey, sent an email to the student body about the news and said in part:

Our hearts go out to the friends and families affected by this tragic news. In the days ahead, as we mourn the loss of a valued student and friend, you may find that you are experiencing grief, anger, frustration, and sorrow. Please don’t hesitate to ask for help or support.

The WWU Counseling Center will provide assistance to any student impacted by this incident. Students may contact the office at (360) 650-3164 for support. Employees may access the Employee Assistance Program at (877) 313-4455. Both numbers are available 24 hours a day.