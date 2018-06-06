If you're using the KING 5 app, click here to see photos of the SUV

Police arrested a male suspect late Tuesday evening in connection with an SUV explosion in Federal Way.

South King Fire and Rescue responded to a house in the 29800 block of 4th Ave SW around 5 p.m. after a vehicle exploded in the driveway. Nobody was injured.

Photos from the scene show the SUV that exploded in the driveway of a neighborhood, with debris scattered around the vehicle. The windows of an SUV parked in the adjacent driveway were also blown out.

A reported explosion ripped apart an SUV in a Federal Way driveway. (Photo: South King Fire)

Mary Wilson lives directly across the street and returned home immediately following the explosion.

"We had a piece of it over on our yard. The yard burned, it was on fire. There was a piece up there on the roof," said Wilson, pointing to pieces of the SUV scattered across the neighborhood.

Federal Way Police are leading the investigation. No word yet on a cause for the explosion.

SKFR Units responded to a reported explosion near 29800 4th SW. We found a SUV that had obviously had an explosion. No reports of injury and we are supporting FWPD at this point. The incident is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/cyg2d356NA— South King Fire (@Southkingfire) June 6, 2018

