Man accused in Bothell officer's death pleads not guilty

Henry Eugene Washington was charged with aggravated first-degree murder in the death of Bothell Police Officer Jonathan Shoop.

Henry Eugene Washington pleaded not guilty Monday Aug. 3 to charges connected to the death of Bothell Police Officer Jonathan Shoop.

Last month, a traffic stop in Bothell turned into a car chase and ended with gunfire.

Shoop, 32, died in the crossfire and his training officer, Officer Mustafa Kumcur, was wounded.

Shoop and Kumcur made a routine traffic stop on Washington's vehicle at about 9:40 p.m. for not having a license plate.

Washington initially stopped and spoke with the officers briefly, but then took off in his vehicle and the officers pursued him while in their patrol car, according to the Snohomish Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART).

Washington ended up striking a pedestrian riding a scooter in the crosswalk and crashed facing the wrong direction in the westbound lanes of SR-522.

Shoop and Kumcur arrived shortly after the crash, Washington started walking fast toward the officer's patrol car while holding a pistol and opened fire, according to SMART. Washington hit Kumcur's firearm, which then grazed his head.

While Kumcur was shooting back, one of his shots struck Shoop.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said Washington was responsible for Shoop's death.