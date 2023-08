Calls first came in around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — A church near Maltby suffered severe damage after a large fire broke out early Friday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., units responded to a fire at Seattle Laestadian Lutheran Church.

No injuries were reported, and 13 fire units responded in an effort to contain the flames.

No information was immediately available on what caused the fire.