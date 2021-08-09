Male arrested after reportedly shooting at officers from inside Renton home

The barricaded suspect apparently lit a fire inside the home, which quickly spread to the rest of the structure, officers said.

RENTON, Wash. — Renton Police responded to an armed barricaded suspect who was actively firing shots at officers Monday morning.

The Renton Police Department (RPD) said that officers responded shortly after 3 a.m. to a home in the Benson Hill neighborhood after family members reported a distressed male family member.

The male had reportedly gone into an upstairs bedroom with a gun. That’s when his family said they heard gunshots.

All occupants except for the suspect were evacuated from the home as well as nearby households.

When police arrived on the scene, the suspect was firing the gun out the bedroom window. As police began staging, the suspect began firing at officers.

Shortly afterward, the fire alarm started inside the home and officers reported smoke coming from the upstairs area of the building.

In a release, RPD said that it appeared the suspect had started a fire, which spread to through the residence and quickly engulfed the structure.

The suspect exited the residence around 5:30 a.m. and was taken into custody without further incident.

Renton firefighters worked to put out the flames with smoke still visibly coming from the structure just after 6 a.m.