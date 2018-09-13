Microsoft announced plans to build a massive new Canadian headquarters in Toronto, promising to invest $570 million in the facility.

Microsoft expects to move into the new facility, located at 81 Bay Street, in Sept. 2020. The company will relocate its current Canadian headquarters and several other offices, dispersed through the country, to the new headquarters.

Toronto is having a bit of a moment on the global tech stage. Google sister company Sidewalk Labs is developing a plan to create an innovation district on the Toronto waterfront as a proof-of-concept for technologists who believe they can improve urban planning. Google plans to relocate its Canadian headquarters to Toronto as part of that initiative.

The move follows the company's expansion plans at its Redmond campus. It will be the biggest transformation at the 500-acre campus in at least a decade.

