TACOMA, Wash. — Some big changes are in store for drivers using I-5 in Tacoma as the Washington State Department of Transportation continues expansion work in the area.

Barring any weather setbacks, WSDOT crews will begin building a new southbound bridge across the Puyallup River starting Friday, June 14.

All lanes of northbound I-5 from East McKinley Way to Portland Avenue will shift left, towards the Tacoma Dome side of the freeway.

During the work, I-5 northbound will be reduced to one lane from McKinley Way to Port of Tacoma Road.

Lane closures will begin at 11:30 p.m. Friday and will re-open by 6 a.m. on Saturday, June 15.

What this means for drivers:

Northbound I-5 Exit 135 to State Route 167 will close from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday.

I-705, A Street and SR 7 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday.

Northbound I-5 Exit 134 to Portland Avenue will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

