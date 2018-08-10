One lane of I-5 traffic is getting through in both directions in Tacoma as crews repair the barrier damaged by two crashes early Monday morning.

Collector-distributor lanes are being used to divert traffic.

According to state troopers, the first crash occurred when a box truck traveling south struck debris in the road, causing it to lose control and strike the center barrier. Several sections of the barrier were damaged or moved into the northbound lanes, causing a multi-vehicle crash.

There are minor injuries involved in the first crash.

A second crash occurred when a semi-truck traveling north struck the inside barrier, pushing it into the southbound lanes - essentially the same thing that happened minutes earlier in the other direction. The driver told troopers he was unable to slow down for the backup being caused by the first crash.

There are no reported injuries from the second crash.

All northbound traffic is being diverted to the city center collector-distributor lanes. All southbound traffic is being diverted onto the 38th Street exit.

