Multiple western Washington neighborhoods experience mail delivery delays

Winter weather and a spike in COVID-19 cases are contributing to mail delays in western Washington.

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — The ongoing snow and ice in western Washington has caused some neighborhoods to miss out on mail delivery for a couple of weeks.

Viewers in cities like Snohomish, Gig Harbor and Issaquah have reached out to KING 5 News about not receiving their mail after viewing our story about mail delivery issues in Covington.

Shannon Henderson hasn’t received any mail at her Issaquah home since Christmas Eve. She is waiting on something more important than coupons or late Christmas cards.

“My husband needed some medications and his ran out today. It was coming in the mail and supposed to be coming on the 27th of December,” explained Henderson.

She said she receives email notifications about which pieces of mail are supposed to be delivered to her home. Henderson received the email about the medication but the medicine was never delivered.

Henderson said one of her neighbors are also experiencing similar issues.

“One of my neighbors said she called this morning to the post office down in Issaquah and, due to covid, there are lots of staff down at the post office that are not there so they’re very short-staffed,” she said. “If she were to come down and ask for her mail, they’ve just got boxes and they don’t have enough people to go through everything to find it.”

In a statement to KING 5, the postal service said the holiday weekend, COVID-19 personnel impacts and winter weather all contributed to the delays:

“The U.S. Postal Service is hard at work to maintain consistent delivery during this unusual pattern of weather throughout western Washington State and elsewhere. Loss of power, road closures and transportation availability have all been challenges these last few days. We’re flexing our resources in response to these weather issues as well as local COVID 19 personnel impacts.

The following post offices have resumed all operations – Hoodsport, Lilliwaup, Carson, Appleton, Klickitat, Glenwood and Marblemount. Additionally, mail for Covington is expected to be current, effective today.