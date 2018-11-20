Madigan whistleblowers: Army ignoring advice of medical experts

In Ball’s case, the soldier racked up a long list of offenses in the heart of his struggle with mental illnesses.
Military doctors had already declared him unfit for duty because of his anxiety and PTSD. But as he waited for the Army to separate him from the service for medical reasons, he got in trouble for disrespecting his commander, missing doctor’s appointments and mandatory morning check-ins on base. He went AWOL for seven days, and he failed a drug test for marijuana while he was self-enrolled in the Army’s substance abuse treatment program.
Records show Ball’s commanders viewed his actions as deliberate. He “knowingly and willfully used illegal substances,” his captain wrote in his separation paperwork. She added that his behavior and drug use is a “poor reflection” on the Army. Another commander wrote that he “consciously elected to violate soldier standards.”
Even though his behaviors violated Army regulations, doctors say Ball's missteps, including self-medication, are textbook symptoms of certain mental health disorders, like anxiety and PTSD.
“We have an expectation that we can send people off to a war zone and have them see and do the things that they’ve seen and done, and that it’s not going to impact them,” said Dr. April Gerlock, a former VA medical provider and a PTSD expert based in Western Washington. “And if it does, that they are are deficient in some ways — that their character is deficient. They weren’t strong enough. They don’t have morals — that sort of thing. When they get in trouble, they get discarded.”
The Army’s own medical providers, including a psychiatrist and a psychologist who treated Ball, went out of their way to warn his chain of command — in person and via e-mail — that his medical conditions significantly contributed to his behavior. They said punishment put the soldier at risk of suicide, and that he’d need medical care for the rest of his life, according to a review of the Ball's separation records.
Hooker, the substance abuse program director, also testified that she begged the soldier’s captain and other commanders not to give him a discharge status that would impede his ability to access long-term medical care.
“I really believed that he was going to commit suicide. Life felt like it was over for him,” she told board members during his separation hearing. “[His commander] was very agitated with me. She basically said that she was not going to give him a freebie.”
A high-ranking military surgeon, who was one of the last to review Ball's case following his separation hearing, acknowledged this behavior was "correlated to his mental health." But he said it doesn't get him off the hook from his "responsibility as a soldier.” And in September 2018, JBLM’s commanding general, Gary Volesky, signed off to kick Ball out under other-than-honorable conditions.
“There’s a behavioral health condition that’s sitting right there with the arrow pointing to why the soldier did the misconduct, but yet in still, we want to hold them to the standard of a well soldier — a soldier with no behavioral health condition or problem,” the Madigan program administrator said.
“What’s the point of having the medical community weigh in and validate if it’s not going to be taken into consideration?” the official added.