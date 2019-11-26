SEATTLE —

When the Macy’s in downtown Seattle announced that it would close in 2020, the future of the holiday star was unknown.

This weekend, Amazon announced it would pay $250,000 to have the star repaired for this holiday season -- allowing the iconic star to shine on for another year.

Wendy James is likely the most excited about the star’s revival. Her father, Bob James, worked for Bon Marche in Seattle for 40 years. During that time, he designed the holiday staple that we recognize as the star today.

Following Macy’s closure announcement, she went from anticipating the annual celebration to hoping the star's tradition would continue to shine.

"We had to let everybody know this is important, and it’s important right now to preserve something in Seattle,” James said. "I consider it a piece of art. So, I felt like I was saving an important piece of art, too.”

Amazon said that it is currently the biggest tenant inside the Macy’s Westlake Park building, with more than 2,000 employees.

The current owner of the building will fund construction of a new star to launch in 2020, Amazon said.

"That tells me there's a commitment to keeping it lit, and keeping it lit every year," James said.

James’ father died in 2011, but years ago he told KING 5 that he never thought the star would leave such an impact.

"I'm still not truly aware. The star is an icon liked by so many people," Bob James said in a previous interview.

“That’s how traditions start. They don’t happen overnight, they happen over many, many years. I think that he didn’t expect that to happen, but he’s very pleased that it did,” said Wendy James.

The star is scheduled to be displayed starting Friday, Nov. 29.

