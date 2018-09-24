Macklemore and Michael Bennett teamed up to purchase and distribute a new book to Seattle teachers and educators.

"Teaching for Black Lives" explores how school curriculum teaches lessons of Black history and identity.

The book is described as "a handbook for creating the sweeping reform of our education system and equitable teaching strategies for Black students."

Jesse Hagopian and Wayne Au created the book to serve as a curriculum tool, resource and even lesson plan guide for teachers.

"Students who are regularly alienated from what's being taught in the classrooms can now see themselves there and actually become more engaged," said Au.

"When students disengage from the curriculum, then they are often labeled defiant," Hagopian followed up.

Efforts are underway to distribute a copy of the book to every middle and high school social studies and language arts teacher in the Seattle Public Schools.

The book's editors, Dyan Watson, Hagopian, and Au, will be joined by Nikkita Oliver for a town hall event at the Langston Hughes Performing Arts Insititute Monday at 7 p.m.

The event is sold out, but a standby line will be available.

