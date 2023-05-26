Lynnwood's Scriber Lake receives $2 million grant from National Park Service

The city plans to to build a quarter-mile boardwalk and two wildlife viewpoints on the shore with the money, among other improvements.

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Lynnwood's Scriber Lake was among three Washington cities that received grants from the National Park Service for improvements.

The Lynnwood Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Arts Department was given $2 million to build a quarter-mile boardwalk and two wildlife viewpoints on the shore of Scriber Lake in Scriber Lake Park.

The city also plans to improve the connections to a floating dock, update the parking and route to the parking lot to improve accessibility for people with disabilities and restore the shoreline habitat.

The goal of the development project, according to the city, is to "provide year-round access to the natural environment for residents of the city's lowest income neighborhood by replacing a flooded trail with an ADA accessible half-mile walking loop trail."

With 24 acres of wetlands, a lake, streams, trails, forest and hillsides, Scriber Lake Park is home to a variety of waterfowl, osprey, largemouth bass, perch, river otter and beaver.

Seattle and Spokane were the other two cities that received grants from the NPS. In the Emerald City, the Seattle Parks and Recreation Department received just under $1 million for improvements to Maple Wood Playfield in the Beacon Hill neighborhood.

The money in Seattle will go to grade the fields and add drainage, irrigation, a grass playing surface, backstops, dugouts and bleachers at the Playfield. The play equipment and parking will be updated to provide more accessibility for people with disabilities.