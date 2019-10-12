LYNNWOOD, Wash. — The Lynnwood City Council approved a developer’s plans to build a sprawling complex of apartments, offices and storefronts on Monday night.

The project, called Northline Village, will be built next to the new Link light rail station.

The location is planned for a retail area currently called Lynnwood Square along 44th Ave. West, between 196th St. SW and 200th St. SW.

The new 18-acre village will have office space, storefronts, entertainment businesses, and more than 1,300 housing units.

Some residents who spoke before the city council expressed concerns that the project does not have affordable, low-income housing requirements.

Others worried about increased traffic near the site.

The council approved the plan in a 5-1 vote.