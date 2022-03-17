Lynnwood residents tied up while thieves burglarize home late at night

The thieves were able to steal electronics, cash and jewelry.

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Lynwood police are looking for two suspects after they tied up two homeowners and burglarized their residence late Wednesday night.

Detectives found that around 9:40 p.m., the suspects shattered a glass door in the 16800 block of 55th Place West and forced their way into the home.

Investigators believe the suspects expected to find the home vacant and were surprised to find there were two people inside the residence.

They tied the two victims up and then stole electronics, cash and jewelry. The homeowners said the suspects wore ski masks and gloves and that they were not threatened with any weapons.

Lynnwood detectives are investigating several other recent home burglaries that involved vacant residences in which similar items were stolen.

Lynwood police advise residents to not keep large amounts of cash in their homes.

Anyone in the area of the victim’s residence who has surveillance footage around the time of the burglary is asked to contact Detective Sattarov at rsattarov@lynnnwoodwa.gov.

The footage may have captured an unfamiliar dark-colored sedan connected to the burglaries.

This home burglary comes just two and a half weeks after a similar burglary in Renton when a family was held at gunpoint while thieves ransacked their home. Several valuable items were stolen from the residence.