EDMONDS, Wash. — A high school football game in Edmonds was delayed and rescheduled Friday because copper wiring was stolen from the light poles on the field.

Lynnwood was scheduled to play Meadowdale at 8 p.m. at the Edmonds District Stadium near Edmonds-Woodway High.

But when the staff tried to turn the field lights on only half of the worked, Edmonds police said. That's when they found the copper wiring had been stripped from inside the support poles.

Police are looking for the thieves.

Lights on the east side are built into the stands and were unaffected.

The first game of the night wrapped up before the theft was discovered.

The district said it’s not the first incident. Wiring was stolen from the softball facility lights last week, and maintenance staff have been working on repairs.

Edmonds Schools doesn’t have a timeline yet, but is expediting repairs for the various groups that use the facility on evenings during the week, and next Friday’s football games.

The Lynnwood vs. Meadowdale matchup has been rescheduled for Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at the same stadium but during daylight hours.