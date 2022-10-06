x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man injured in Lynnwood duplex fire

Both units in the duplex were damaged and deemed uninhabitable, according to the South County Fire Department.
Credit: South County Fire

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — One man was injured in a fire at a duplex in Lynnwood Thursday night.

The South County Fire Department (SCFD) responded to the fire just after 6:15 p.m. at the 4300 block of 176th Place Southwest.

It took firefighters about 30 minutes to put out the fire. Both units in the duplex were damaged and deemed uninhabitable, according to SCFD.

Firefighters found the injured man outside the building. He was then taken to Harborview Medical Center. 

The fire left three people displaced. 

SCFD investigators said they have not yet determined the cause of the fire. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Download our free KING 5 app to stay up-to-date on news stories from across western Washington.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

About 10% of eligible King County residents have received latest COVID-19 booster shots

Before You Leave, Check This Out