LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Over the years, the Rodeo Inn has been a bit like a scene out of the Wild West. Situated on Highway 99 in Lynnwood, drugs, crime, and prostitution have been regular visitors.

But Lynnwood Mayor Nicola Smith says those days could soon be over.

"We're trying to find a solution where we move upriver and provide a safe place for our youth in the Edmonds School District and their families," she said.

More than 550 students in the Edmonds School District, which includes Lynnwood, are homeless.

Smith wants to borrow up to $5.1 million to buy and renovate the 52-room motel. Students and their families would live there while they're finding permanent housing.

"With that alignment, it looks like may have a success story that will be very exciting for our community," said Smith.

Former city councilman Ted Hikel believes the city is putting the cart before the horse at the Rodeo. He says the city doesn't know the first thing about operating homeless housing and worries Lynnwood is getting stuck with the bill for a problem that includes several other cities.

"Why aren't they participating in this, too? This should be a regional thing, not a Lynnwood thing. It's a 'feel good' thing, and it makes the mayor look good," Hikel said. "And it's irresponsible."

Smith counters by saying Snohomish County and the city of Edmonds have committed a total of $750,000 to the cause. Also, Snohomish County non-profit Housing Hope has expressed an interest in running the day to day operations.

"I have no reservations," said Housing Hope CEO Fred Safstrom. "I foresee moving forward together hand-in-hand on this."

Smith says the issue has been talked about by council members in executive session for about two years. She assures taxpayers Lynnwood's elected officials are doing their due diligence.

"We have lots of outs," said Smith. "We don't have to buy it if it's not the right property."

A vote to authorize the city to take out a loan of up to $5.1 million is scheduled for Monday at 7 p.m.

If the vote passes, the city could take control of the property by April 1.