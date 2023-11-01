'Love conquers all': Lynnwood City Councilmember embarks on speaking tour to inspire local students

Josh Binda's "Love Conquers All" tour is about inspiring students to lead with love and aim for success.

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Josh Binda is the kind of motivational speaker high school students can relate to.

At just 21 years of age, Binda was elected to the Lynnwood City Council.

At 22, Binda was named to 425 Magazine's 30 under 30 list and makes his living as a real estate agent and as an engineer with Blue Origin, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' aerospace company.

Binda kicked off what he's calling his "Love Conquers All" tour at Redmond High School Wednesday. His goal is to speak with upwards of 20,000 students by the end of February.

“It’s about inspiring the next generation to lead with love and maybe they will really feel it from someone closer to their age,” said Binda.

Binda is using his own successes to inspire students that they can lead with love and that they can start now.

“A big part of my talk to kids is about taking action and not just believing in a dream but eventually becoming it.”

Binda says when he decided to run for office in 2021, he was ridiculed and underestimated by many.

“People thought I was crazy and then I broke through the barrier and I want to help do that for other young people who are ready to lead now,” he said.

Redmond High School was the first stop in the Love Conquers All Tour.

Binda is headed to Everett High School and Olympic View Middle School just this week.

“It’s all about building a relationship with these students and we gotta keep showing them that love wins and they can be the change we need,” said Binda.

His other school tour stops include Lake Stevens High School, Cavelero Mid High School, Bothell High School, Woodinville High School, Edmonds Woodway High School, Lynnwood High School, Glacier Peak High School, Ridgecrest Elementary School, Marysville Getchell High School and Marysville Middle School.

Ultimately Binda said this is his unique way of giving back to the community.

“I’m honored to be able to team up with these schools and the different districts to invest in these kids because they are the future and we need them to believe in themselves,” said Binda.