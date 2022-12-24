Lynnwood apartment fire leaves 1 dead, 2 injured, 20 residents displaced

All 20 residents of the building were displaced and are working with Red Cross and Support 7.

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — 1 woman is dead and two others are injured after a two-alarm apartment fire in Lynnwood on Saturday morning, South County Fire reported.

Crews received multiple reports of smoke and flames just before 11 a.m. Saturday morning in the 6700 block of 196th Street SW.

A woman was found dead, and a man and a boy escaped before firefighters arrived to the scene. The man and the boy were transported to Harborview Medical Center, where they are now in stable condition, according to South County Fire officials.

There were no other injuries, and crews were able to get the fire under control in "about an hour."

All 20 residents of the 8-unit building were displaced and are working with Red Cross and Support 7.

The cause remains under investigation.