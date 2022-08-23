Over a dozen people displaced after fire at Lynnwood apartment complex

Eleven adults and four children were displaced by a 2-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Lynnwood early Tuesday morning. No injuries have been reported.

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — More than a dozen people were forced from their homes after a 2-alarm fire broke out at an apartment complex in Lynnwood Tuesday morning.

Crews with South County Fire responded after midnight to a report of a car fire at an apartment complex on the 19300 block of 46th Avenue West, which is located just north of the Fred Meyer store on 196th Street.

When crews arrived, they saw the fire had spread to the apartment complex and called for a second alarm. South County Fire tweeted just after 1:45 a.m. that the fire was under control.

Officials at the scene told KING 5 that eight units were damaged, displacing 11 adults and four children from their homes. The Red Cross responded to the scene and took the 15 residents to a nearby hotel.

Neighbors told KING 5 they could feel the heat from the fire across the street.

“It was just nerve-wracking,” one neighbor told KING 5. “You know, to see something go up in flames like that. I mean, it went quick, and fire is a very dangerous thing.”

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

