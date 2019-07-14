Lyft is launching a new pilot program in Seattle designed to help people experiencing homelessness access emergency shelter services.

The transportation company will fund all rides for people offered shelter through the King County Family Emergency Shelter Intake Line from now until December. The six-month pilot was born out of a survey conducted by Seattle non-profit Mary’s Place which found that the number one reason people were unable to access shelter in 2018 was transportation.

If the pilot is a success, Lyft says it will renew its partnership with Mary’s Place after December. Lyft is also providing $7,500 in ride credits to be allocated by the Mary’s Place Women’s Day Center to help clients access services and job interviews.

