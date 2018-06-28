A well-intended pilot program to lessen the stigma of poverty may be backfiring in the Edmonds School District by putting the district, itself, in the red.

It used to be that if a student in Edmonds schools couldn't afford lunch, they'd get a brown bag with a sandwich, fruit, and milk.

Kids, however, caught on and would sometimes tease those students for being poor. The result was low-income students simply skipping lunch to avoid the embarrassment.

To stop that, the district implemented a pilot program this year where no student had to pay for lunch if they didn't have the money that day. Those who didn't qualify for a federally subsidized free or reduced lunch would simply have a bill sent home.

It turns out, though, thousands of families in the district have either forgotten or simply chosen not to pay their tabs.

The district is now owed more than $105,000. The overwhelming majority of that -- some $71,000 -- is owed by families who can afford to pay.

Of the 2,700 student accounts in debt, 2,089 are not enrolled in the free or reduced lunch program.

"We have to find ways to get these people to either sign up for the program, if they qualify, of pay what they owe," said Megan De Vries, who manages the district's food program.

De Vreis said some families may make just a bit too much money to qualify, but still have trouble feeding their kids. Some families may move away without paying.

But those aren't the only factors.

In 2017, the district finished the school year with just $6,000 in lunch debt. All of that ended up being covered by donations.

This year, with the new program, the debt is nearly 18-times that. The loss will be eaten by taxpayers. The debt will be paid off from the district's general fund.

"We didn't have that trouble when our kids were in school," said Joanne Eckberg, a lifelong Edmonds resident. "These days, people take advantage of things."

The district is looking at ways to more aggressively pursue those who haven't paid up, but it isn't abandoning the program just yet.

"This past year was the pilot program," said district spokeswoman Kelly Franson." We are identifying ways it worked well and ways we need to improve."

The debts do follow students through their school careers. If they are not paid, a student isn't allowed to walk at graduation or receive a copy of their diploma.

