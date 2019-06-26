SEATTLE — Puget Sound is expected to experience extremely low tides throughout next week, including the lowest tide of the year.

Seattle tides will reach -3.4 feet next Wednesday at 11:58 a.m. and Thursday at 12:44 p.m., which is the lowest this year, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. There will also be -3-foot tides on Tuesday at 11:14 a.m. and Friday at 1:31 p.m.

A combination of factors causes tides to be lower than normal right now: a perigean tide is occurring, we’re close to the summer solstice, and weather patterns are changing.

Perigean tides happen when the moon is either new or full and closest to the Earth, causing greater tide swings. Tides also tend to be higher or lower than normal leading up to and after the summer solstice on June 21, due to the position of the sun and the equator, according to NOAA.

Tides are measured relative to the mean sea level and are caused by the gravitational pull of the sun and the moon.

TIDE TABLES: Seattle | Tacoma | Everett (via NOAA)

Tacoma will also experience -3.4-foot tides next Wednesday at 12:01 p.m. and Thursday at 12:47 p.m., according to NOAA. While not quite as low, Everett will see a -3.2-foot tide next Wednesday, which is the lowest it will get this year.

If you miss these low tides, Seattle and Tacoma will both get low tides below -3 feet on August 1.