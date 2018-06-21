Seattle officials will close the lower Spokane Street Swing Bridge Thursday night after a routine inspection uncovered a hydraulic fluid leak.

The bridge will be closed to all vehicle, bike and pedestrian traffic starting at 8 p.m. as operators conduct emergency repairs on the lower-level bridge to West Seattle.

The bridge will be out of commission for a week or more.

The closure means drivers will need to take detours. Signs will be in place to direct traffic.

For westbound traffic:

Travel South on S Spokane St.

North on E Marginal Way S.

East on S Horton St.

South on 1st Ave.

Take ramp to W. Seattle Bridge.

Get off at SW Spokane Street exit.

Turn right onto Chelan drive to the location.

For eastbound traffic:

Travel West on SW Spokane St.

Turn onto SW Avalon.

Get back onto W. Seattle Bridge.

Exit onto 1st Ave and travel back in reverse.

For Wednesday night only, van service will be provided for bike riders.

A leak gone unnoticed could cause eventual structural damage, says Seattle Department of Transportation Director Paul Jackson, so crews are taking care of the problem early.

"Our bridge tenders don't just sit in a tower—they inspect everything closely—over, and over again. I'm proud of them, though we all realize the repair work will cause significant traffic delays, we're happy to have found the problem while it may still be small," said Jackson.



© 2018 KING