Seattle's lower Spokane Street Swing Bridge reopened Tuesday after crews repaired damaged parts in the bridge's hydraulic system.

The bridge, also known as the West Seattle Low-Level Bridge, over the Duwamish River was closed Wednesday night after a routine inspection uncovered a hydraulic fluid leak.

The bridge was closed to all vehicle, bike, and pedestrian traffic for about a week as operators conducted emergency repairs on the lower-level bridge to West Seattle.

Hydraulic fluid leak found on the Spokane St. Swing Bridge to West Seattle. (Photo: SDOT)

