Meteorological spring begins on Friday, but we will continue to see below average temperatures through the foreseeable future.

A trough of low pressure will linger over the Pacific Northwest at least through the upcoming weekend. Little to no change is expected in our temperature profile, with highs mainly in the 40s.

Meteorologists deem the spring months as March, April, and May. Meteorological seasons are broken down into groups of three based on the annual temperature cycle and our calendar. Spring and fall are transition seasons, while winter and spring are the coldest and warmest times.

The Spring Equinox, meanwhile, isn't until March 20.

Equinoxes occur in the spring and fall; solstices occur in the summer and winter. All are the result of the tilt of the earths' axis. When the earth's orbit around the sun carries it to positions where the sun is most direct on the equator, an equinox occurs. When the sun reaches its maximum position north or south of the equator, a solstice occurs. The winter solstice marks the sun shining most directly farthest south of the equator (and least directly here in the northwest); the summer solstice marks the sun shining most directly farthest north of the equator (including here in the northwest).

