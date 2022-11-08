Lost ram finds home at Graham fire station

While the firefighters search for the ram's owners, the ram is getting along well with the two station goats.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAHAM, Wash. — Graham firefighters rescued a lost ram wandering the streets last week. Although they're reluctant to give him a name.

”We’ve just been calling it the ‘Graham Ram,’” said Graham Fire & Rescue Captain Andrew Kolabis. “I think out of maybe out of fear of attachment we haven’t given him a name yet.”

Last Monday a member of the fire department said a neighbor had trapped a ram in his backyard.

Members of nearby Station 96 corralled it and called the county.

”Animal control said they could come get it in a few days, but they said they’d probably end up putting it down,” said Kolabis. "We're already set up for animals like that, so it seemed like a pretty natural thing to just grab it and rehome it here and try to find its owner."

Instead, he decided to take the ram back to their station where the department already has two goats living in a fenced-in area surrounding the station.

The goats have trimmed the trees and grass for the station for three years.

Graham Fire & Rescue went to social media looking for the ram’s owners.

In the meantime, the ram’s been getting along with his two new neighbors.

“It seems to fit in well. It really likes our goats,” said Kolabis.

The goats, and now the ram, also give something back to the station.

They act as therapy pets.