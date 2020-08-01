KING COUNTY, Wash. — A handful of office workers could disrupt garbage collection for King County families.

Six data specialists working at the recycling company Recology voted to authorize a strike. They are being represented by Teamsters Local 174, the same union that represents drivers and dispatchers at Recology's Seattle branch.

Jamie Fleming is from Teamsters Local 174 and said the data specialists recently voted to join 174, which already represents the drivers and dispatchers the company uses for its fleet servicing King County.

"They are negotiating their first contract," said Fleming of the data specialists. "Recology made it clear they didn't intend to cooperate or treat these employees fairly, so they had an authorized vote to strike and can strike at any time."

The workers argue they are not being treated as well as the other 230 members of Teamsters Local 174 that work with Recology.

If those six employees strike, Fleming said the drivers, dispatchers, and other employees at Recology could refuse to cross the picket line and walk off the job in solidarity.

"Solidarity is what teamsters do best," said Fleming.

Recology serves nearly 150,000 residential, commercial, and single-family customers in Seattle, Shoreline, Bothell, Des Moines, Issaquah, Mercer Island, and Maple Valley.

Without those employees, customers would surely see service disruptions. But Recology says they do have a contingency plan in place.

“Our number one priority is serving our customers," said Quinn Apuzzo from Recology.

Apuzzo said Recology and the employees met for the first time on Tuesday. She said that was the first time the company was able to hear the proposal from the employees and teamsters.

“Before hearing our counter-proposal, they voted to authorize to strike, which caught us a little bit off guard,” Apuzzo said.

She added they have since met again and provided them a follow-up proposal and another meeting is scheduled for Friday.

Both sides say a strike is not what they want.

“The next step is our meeting with the teamsters, it’s an active negotiation so we’re hopeful we can continue to make positive progress,” Apuzzo said.

“We view a strike as a last resort,” Fleming said, “and we hope it doesn’t reach that point – but that’s going to be up to Recology.”