The Tacoma Dome has been one of the city's most visible landmarks since it opened in 1983. Now the 35-year-old arena is getting a major interior makeover.

Renovations are underway to improve seating and legroom, upgrade and add restrooms, and increase concessions.

The $30 million overhaul started in Spring 2018. The work is scheduled to be finished by Thursday when the fall RV show begins.

Take a 360° tour of renovations underway at the Tacoma Dome:

The first major performance at the renovated arena is scheduled for November 1 when rappers Drake and Migos bring their tour to Tacoma.

Justin Timberlake and the Trans-Siberian Orchestra also have performances scheduled in November. And on Monday, it was announced New Kids on the Block and fellow 80s artists would play the Tacoma Dome on June 1.

For those performances, new retractable seating will be in place at the lower level. The upper-level benches will be replaced with new seats.

The Tacoma Dome is Washington's largest indoor arena, built with wood from downed trees from the Mount St. Helens eruption.

