Long time police officer Jim Ritter is retiring this year, after 37 years of service for the Seattle Police Department (SPD).

Ritter is best known as SPD's first LGBTQ liaison, spearheading the "safe place program," which is responsible for the rainbow police badge stickers on many businesses around in Seattle.

Businesses put up the stickers to let victims of bias crimes know that they can seek safety there, and that the business will call 9-1-1 on the victim's behalf.

Officer Ritter also runs the Seattle Police Museum and helps restore vintage police cars. It is unknown if he will continue in this role after retirement.

